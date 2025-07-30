Home>>
Vicky on the move: Heart of the mountains
(People's Daily App) 14:16, July 30, 2025
Li Fugui has attracted over eight million followers on short-video app Douyin. What's behind her popularity? Let's journey into the rural mountains of Henan Province and see how she brings warmth to those who live there.
