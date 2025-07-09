Rural China embraces lifestyle-focused green tourism

Xinhua) 10:16, July 09, 2025

GUIZHOU, July 8 (Xinhua) -- Over the past five years, Yang Chenglan, a 39-year-old entrepreneur of Dong ethnicity living in southwest China's mountainous region, has transformed her business from trading brocade cloth and traditional garments to curating immersive lifestyle experiences.

Back in 2016, after seven years away, Yang returned to her hometown with a mission to revive her community's traditional hand-weaving practices. A native of Fengdeng Dong Village in Guizhou Province, she initially led a small team of weavers, embroiderers, and dyers to produce Dong brocade and traditional costumes. Before long, annual sales surpassed one million yuan (about 139,800 U.S. dollars).

"Nowadays, we welcome visitors to experience the craft themselves. They can stay in our village, work at our looms, and get a feel for our way of life," Yang said.

To meet growing demand, she set up workshops for brocade weaving, dyeing, and costume-making. Prices for these hands-on courses range from just over 100 yuan to several hundred yuan, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive.

"Customers increasingly value hands-on experience," Yang said. "They join our workshops, integrate into daily village life, and often purchase products before they leave."

Yang's success story is a microcosm of the broader shift from "selling products" to "selling lifestyles" in pursuit of greener spending habits. By championing green consumption and promoting low-carbon production and lifestyles, China is accelerating its green transformation while meeting people's rising aspirations for a better life.

Traveling for events has become a popular "culture-sports-tourism" package in the country in recent years. Whether following a cycling race, attending an opera performance, sampling local customs, or exploring cultural relics, more and more urbanites are discovering China's rural landscapes through fresh, green experiences.

In Guizhou Province, for example, a series of "village-branded" events such as the Village Super League (Cun Chao), Village Basketball Association (Cun BA), Village Song and Village Marathon have drawn strong tourist interest. Originating in Rongjiang County in 2023, the village football league attracted over 2.41 million visitors between Jan. 1 and May 5 this year, marking an 11.77 percent increase year on year.

"We chase the 'Cun Chao' not only for the football and local culture but also to immerse ourselves in local customs," said Wu Qilin, a frequent visitor from Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

Data from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism show that in the first quarter of 2025, China's rural tourism received 707 million visits, up 8.9 percent year on year.

Rural tourism has evolved from showcasing scenic landscapes to marketing local products, and has now progressed to offering immersive lifestyle experiences, said Yang Lu, deputy director of the Rongjiang County bureau of culture, sports, radio, television and tourism. "We expect visitors not only to enjoy the mountains and rivers but also to take home lasting memories and emotional connections."

Beyond tourism, other industries are also embracing the green shift. In Guizhou, the heartland of sauce-flavor baijiu, a distilled spirit, local officials and entrepreneurs have urged a shift from merely "selling liquor" to "selling lifestyles" to better meet diverse consumer demands.

In Maotai Township, Zunyi City -- the historic birthplace of China's signature spirit -- efforts are underway to develop showcase distilleries, gourmet streets and integrated liquor-tourism zones, all aimed at creating rich cultural and culinary experiences.

Distilleries in Maotai are transforming their approach by crafting immersive experiences that weave together the region's landscapes, culture, cuisine, and renowned spirits, according to representatives from local distilleries.

This shift from simply selling liquor to promoting a holistic lifestyle not only revitalizes the industry but also supports the broader move toward sustainable, green consumption, they said.

