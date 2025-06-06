Daughter follows father's footsteps to revitalize hometown

Xinhua) 09:31, June 06, 2025

Li Mingming (R) talks with a worker in a cattle shed at an industrial park in Arxiang Village of Zhangwu County, Fuxin City of northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 3, 2025. Li Mingming, secretary of the Communist Party of China branch of Arxiang Village of Zhangwu County, Fuxin City of northeast China's Liaoning Province, is a native of Arxiang. Her father Li Dongkui is a locally renowned forest ranger.

Due to her father's job, Li Mingming couldn't see Li Dongkui very often when she was young, as he once lived in a remote forest area lacking water, electricity and road access. Back then, she didn't fully understand her father's career choice.

In the past, the Arxiang Village suffered from severe land desertification resulting in low incomes of local people. As Li Mingming grew up, the ecological environment of the village improved remarkably, leading her to understand the significance of her father's job as a forest ranger. Influenced by her farther, Li Mingming returned to her hometown to work after graduated from a forestry college.

Now Li Mingming has led villagers to establish an integrated "planting, breeding, and agricultural product processing" industrial park. The greenhouses in the park effectively curb the spread of sand while increasing farmers' income. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Li Dongkui plants a sapling at a forestry farm in Zhanggutai Town of Zhangwu County, Fuxin City of northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 4, 2025. Li Mingming, secretary of the Communist Party of China branch of Arxiang Village of Zhangwu County, Fuxin City of northeast China's Liaoning Province, is a native of Arxiang. Her father Li Dongkui is a locally renowned forest ranger. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

This aerial drone photo taken on June 4, 2025 shows an industrial park (front, blue greenhouses area) in Arxiang Village of Zhangwu County, Fuxin City of northeast China's Liaoning Province. Li Mingming, secretary of the Communist Party of China branch of Arxiang Village of Zhangwu County, Fuxin City of northeast China's Liaoning Province, is a native of Arxiang. Her father Li Dongkui is a locally renowned forest ranger. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Li Mingming prepares to go to an industrial park in Arxiang Village of Zhangwu County, Fuxin City of northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 3, 2025. Li Mingming, secretary of the Communist Party of China branch of Arxiang Village of Zhangwu County, Fuxin City of northeast China's Liaoning Province, is a native of Arxiang. Her father Li Dongkui is a locally renowned forest ranger. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Li Dongkui checks the condition of trees at a forestry farm in Zhanggutai Town of Zhangwu County, Fuxin City of northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 4, 2025. Li Mingming, secretary of the Communist Party of China branch of Arxiang Village of Zhangwu County, Fuxin City of northeast China's Liaoning Province, is a native of Arxiang. Her father Li Dongkui is a locally renowned forest ranger. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Li Mingming (R) checks the condition of watermelons with a worker in a greenhouse at an industrial park in Arxiang Village of Zhangwu County, Fuxin City of northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 3, 2025. Li Mingming, secretary of the Communist Party of China branch of Arxiang Village of Zhangwu County, Fuxin City of northeast China's Liaoning Province, is a native of Arxiang. Her father Li Dongkui is a locally renowned forest ranger. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Li Mingming talks with a villager at an orchard in Arxiang Village of Zhangwu County, Fuxin City of northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 4, 2025. Li Mingming, secretary of the Communist Party of China branch of Arxiang Village of Zhangwu County, Fuxin City of northeast China's Liaoning Province, is a native of Arxiang. Her father Li Dongkui is a locally renowned forest ranger. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Li Mingming looks at old photos while listening to her father Li Dongkui's recollection about tree planting at Li Dongkui's home at a forestry farm in Zhanggutai Town of Zhangwu County, Fuxin City of northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 3, 2025. Li Mingming, secretary of the Communist Party of China branch of Arxiang Village of Zhangwu County, Fuxin City of northeast China's Liaoning Province, is a native of Arxiang. Her father Li Dongkui is a locally renowned forest ranger. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

This aerial drone photo taken on June 4, 2025 shows Li Dongkui driving a tractor to a forestry farm in Zhanggutai Town of Zhangwu County, Fuxin City of northeast China's Liaoning Province. Li Mingming, secretary of the Communist Party of China branch of Arxiang Village of Zhangwu County, Fuxin City of northeast China's Liaoning Province, is a native of Arxiang. Her father Li Dongkui is a locally renowned forest ranger. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

This aerial drone photo taken on June 4, 2025 shows Li Dongkui driving a tractor to a forestry farm in Zhanggutai Town of Zhangwu County, Fuxin City of northeast China's Liaoning Province. Li Mingming, secretary of the Communist Party of China branch of Arxiang Village of Zhangwu County, Fuxin City of northeast China's Liaoning Province, is a native of Arxiang. Her father Li Dongkui is a locally renowned forest ranger. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Li Mingming and her father Li Dongkui take a walk at a forestry farm in Zhanggutai Town of Zhangwu County, Fuxin City of northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 3, 2025. Li Mingming, secretary of the Communist Party of China branch of Arxiang Village of Zhangwu County, Fuxin City of northeast China's Liaoning Province, is a native of Arxiang. Her father Li Dongkui is a locally renowned forest ranger. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Li Mingming (L) talks with a worker in a strawberry greenhouse at an industrial park in Arxiang Village of Zhangwu County, Fuxin City of northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 3, 2025. Li Mingming, secretary of the Communist Party of China branch of Arxiang Village of Zhangwu County, Fuxin City of northeast China's Liaoning Province, is a native of Arxiang. Her father Li Dongkui is a locally renowned forest ranger. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Li Dongkui plants a sapling at a forestry farm in Zhanggutai Town of Zhangwu County, Fuxin City of northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 4, 2025. Li Mingming, secretary of the Communist Party of China branch of Arxiang Village of Zhangwu County, Fuxin City of northeast China's Liaoning Province, is a native of Arxiang. Her father Li Dongkui is a locally renowned forest ranger. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)