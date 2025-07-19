Back home for good: young entrepreneurs transforming China's countryside

Xinhua) 16:13, July 19, 2025

NANCHANG, July 19 (Xinhua) -- Deep in east China's Wangxian Valley, a cluster of ancient-style pavilions and houses cling to cliffs more than 110 meters high. As dusk deepens and lights begin to shimmer through the gorge, the scene evokes the very meaning behind its name -- a glimpse into a celestial realm, as if one were gazing upon the dwelling place of immortals from afar.

The valley, located in the mountains of Shangrao City, Jiangxi Province, was once a patchwork of dusty quarries where the racket of drills blared. After years of ecological restoration and tourism development, it has become a viral sensation, attracting over 3 million visitors last year.

Xu Zhicheng, the owner and operator of a homestay near the valley, is promoting his small yet cozy guesthouse via livestreaming to interested viewers across the country.

Xu is a native of the area born at the turn of the millennium. With a college degree in new media, he wished to be part of the reinvention plan of his home village in Wangxian Township.

"I grew up here, and back then it was all dust and stone," he recalled. "These years, every time I came home for the Spring Festival, I found that the place had changed bit by bit. More people are drawn to the lush mountains and clear streams, so I thought, why not put what I've learned to use and help out with local tourism?"

In 2024, Xu decided to return and transform his family's self-built house into a guesthouse with eight rooms and a photo studio that rents traditional Chinese clothing to tourists.

By the first half of 2025, his business had generated over 400,000 yuan (about 56,000 U.S. dollars) in revenue.

However, Xu didn't stop at his own front door. Utilizing his skills in livestreaming and digital marketing, he began helping neighbors, who he affectionately calls "uncles and aunts," promote their lodgings online. His studio setup now supports a network of homestays across Wangxian.

"Each month, we bring them over 100 bookings," he said. "This isn't about competition. It's about growing together. This is our home."

The transformation of Wangxian Valley began in 2007 when the local government shut down the granite mines. In 2010, a tourism developer stepped in and helped turn the gorge into a fantastical destination, changing what was once the "most unlikely tourist spot" into a viral favorite on Chinese social media.

Wangxian Township now hosts more than 340 homestays and 110 farm-to-table restaurants. Over 2,000 jobs have been created directly by the tourism sector, with another 30,000 supported across the region.

Wang Bin, in his thirties, also grew up in the village. Wang had built a successful career in the coastal provinces of Zhejiang and Jiangsu.

"In 2021, I started noticing that more and more young people were returning home to start businesses. I wanted to be part of that," he said.

In May 2023, drawing on his years of experience in big cities, Wang began building a hotel equipped with urban-style amenities, investing over 3 million yuan, which was significantly more than the typical 200,000-yuan budget of local farmers' guesthouses.

"Most places offered basic rooms for 150 yuan a night," he says. "We started at over 300, because we provided more -- spotless interiors, professional service, and a refined atmosphere that visitors from cities expect."

His approach set a new standard, promoting other homestays to upgrade, too. "We raised the bar for the whole valley," Wang said.

Along with two other young partners, Xu and Wang plan to create new spaces, including a riverside café, a themed bar, and family-friendly outdoor zones, to make Wangxian a place where visitors can enjoy themselves beyond the tourist zone.

"When I first returned, the streets were empty after 8 p.m.," he recalls. "Now there's life, light, and laughter. That's what keeps me going."

The stories of Xu and Wang are part of a growing trend among young Chinese people who are returning to their rural roots, equipped with modern skills and a vision shaped by digital tools.

In China's process of modernization, the large-scale migration of people to urban areas has left some rural communities increasingly hollowed out and aging. However, with improved transportation, living conditions, and natural environments in the countryside, an increasing number of young college graduates and urban professionals are choosing to return or relocate to their hometowns.

Official data indicates that over 12 million people have returned to the countryside to start businesses, driving the emergence of new industries and innovative business models.

About 100 kilometers away, in Tiquan Village located at the junction of Jiangxi, Zhejiang and Anhui provinces, entrepreneur Qi Huidong has not only overcome poverty and physical challenges but also helped introduce a new industry to his hometown.

At 20, Qi sustained a serious construction injury when a steel bar pierced his leg, leaving him partially disabled. In 2014, he was registered as a member of a low-income household eligible for government assistance.

But Qi refused to be defined by hardship. While working in Hangzhou, China's e-commerce hub, he spotted a business opportunity in fabric crafts, learned the necessary skills online, and, with support from local poverty alleviation programs, founded a textile business in 2016.

What began as a tiny workshop has grown into a full-scale enterprise with over 100 local employees, including eight with disabilities and 20 from formerly impoverished households.

"Many of the employees worked outside the village before joining here," said Qi, "but now they can earn an average of 4,000 yuan a month and take care of their families."

After finding success, Qi made it a point to give back to his community. Whenever villagers came to learn from him, he welcomed them with open arms, teaching not just fabric-making skills but also how to set up and run an online store.

His village, once quiet and struggling, is now vibrant with entrepreneurial energy, fueled by improved logistics facilities, geographic advantages, and the rise of e-commerce.

More than 20 businesses have sprung up around Qi's, and over 300 online stores now sell locally made fabric door curtains and soft furnishings, with a total annual online sales of 250 million yuan. Over 1,000 villagers can work "near their home doors" now.

Entrepreneurs returning to their hometowns, such as Xu Zhicheng, Wang Bin, and Qi Huidong, have injected fresh energy and vitality into rural development as part of China's broader rural revitalization efforts.

Between 2020 and 2024, the per capita disposable income of rural residents in China increased from 17,131 yuan to 23,119 yuan, representing a cumulative rise of nearly 35 percent over the four years. In 2024 alone, rural income grew by 6.3 percent in real terms, outpacing that of urban residents.

"The key to rural revitalization lies in the talent," said Han Wenxiu, executive deputy director of the Office of the Central Commission for Financial and Economic Affairs, at a press conference at the beginning of the year when elaborating China's measures to advance all-around rural revitalization.

"The core idea is to attract people through the vast development opportunities rural areas offer, and to retain them with a livable, idyllic countryside environment," said Han.

"Concerns such as career development and social security will also be addressed, so that young people can not only stay in the countryside, but also thrive there," he added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)