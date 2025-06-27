Chinese vice premier stresses importance of agricultural, rural development

Xinhua) 13:34, June 27, 2025

FUZHOU, June 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong has urged efforts to accomplish all tasks related to agriculture, rural areas and farmers, with the aim of sustaining the sound recovery of China's economy.

Liu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during an investigation and research tour of east China's Fujian Province that began on Wednesday and ended on Thursday.

During his tour, Liu learned about issues related to farm-produce processing and sales, local efforts to boost farming incomes, the employment of migrant workers, and progress in developing high-standard farmlands.

Calling for efforts to develop industries tailored to local conditions, such as the agricultural-product deep processing sector, Liu emphasized the need to integrate the primary, secondary and tertiary industries deeply in rural areas.

Regarding rural employment, he urged efforts to help migrant workers secure jobs in nearby areas, and help farmers explore more approaches to boost their incomes.

Work should also be done to boost farmland productivity and efficiency, aiming to ensure stable, high yields of grain and key agricultural products, Liu said.

As China enters its main flood season, Liu also urged relevant departments to enhance the accuracy of agricultural weather forecasts, utilize water conservancy projects fully, and optimize emergency response measures for agricultural disasters.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)