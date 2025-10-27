We Are China

Autumn colors blanket Kongtong Mountain scenic area in NW China's Gansu

People's Daily Online) 09:59, October 27, 2025

Photo shows an autumn view of the Kongtong Mountain scenic area in Pingliang city, northwest China's Gansu Province. (People's Daily Online/Mi Yuan)

In October, Kongtong Mountain scenic area in Pingliang city, northwest China's Gansu Province, enters its most colorful season, with towering peaks and vast forests draped in autumn hues, creating views that leave visitors reluctant to depart.

Located 12 kilometers west of the city center, Kongtong Mountain, with its main peak reaching 2,123 meters above sea level, has been recognized as a national 5A-level scenic area.

It received approximately 1.05 million visits between January and September this year, according to the latest statistics.

During the 2025 National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, the scenic area welcomed 141,100 visitors.

The mountain was also a key pass on the ancient Silk Road and known as the "first mountain of Chinese Taoism."

Photo shows a view of the autumn scenery of the Kongtong Mountain scenic area in Pingliang city, northwest China's Gansu Province. (People's Daily Online/Mi Yuan)

Photo shows a view of the autumn scenery of the Kongtong Mountain scenic area in Pingliang city, northwest China's Gansu Province. (People's Daily Online/Jiao Long)

Photo shows a view of the autumn charm of the Kongtong Mountain scenic area in Pingliang city, northwest China's Gansu Province. (People's Daily Online/Jiao Long)

Photo shows an aerial autumn view of Tanzheng Lake in the Kongtong Mountain scenic area in Pingliang city, northwest China's Gansu Province. (People's Daily Online/Mi Yuan)

Photo shows an aerial autumn view of ancient buildings in the Kongtong Mountain scenic area in Pingliang city, northwest China's Gansu Province. (People's Daily Online/Mi Yuan)

Photo shows an autumn view of the Kongtong Mountain scenic area in Pingliang city, northwest China's Gansu Province. (People's Daily Online/Mi Yuan)

Photo shows an autumn view of Lingkong Tower, with a pine tree growing on top, in the Kongtong Mountain scenic area in Pingliang city, northwest China's Gansu Province. (People's Daily Online/Mi Yuan)

Photo shows an autumn view of the Kongtong Mountain scenic area in Pingliang city, northwest China's Gansu Province. (People's Daily Online/Jiao Long)

