Sea buckthorn generates environmental, economic benefits in Qingyang, NW China's Gansu

People's Daily Online) 15:06, September 18, 2025

This summer, sea buckthorn puree from Huachi county, Qingyang city, in northwest China's Gansu Province was transported thousands of kilometers to Tianjin Port for export. The shipment marked the first time Gansu Province has exported sea buckthorn products internationally.

On the hillside of Chengguan village in Rouyuan town, Huachi county, Zhang Pengfei skillfully trims waist-high sea buckthorn trees. As head of a seedling farmers' cooperative, he has worked with sea buckthorn there for 16 years.

Photo shows sea buckthorn fruits produced in Huachi county, Qingyang city, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo/Huang Xiao)

Huachi county, located on the edge of the Ziwuling forest area, has cultivated sea buckthorn cultivation. Over nearly two decades, the local government has promoted the industry in line with local conditions. The county's sea buckthorn forests now cover more than 470,000 mu (about 31,333 hectares).

"Sea buckthorn trees aren't picky about soil or climate, but the challenge is removing the husk without damaging the seed inside. It took us a long time to figure out," Zhang said.

Each spring, Zhang soaks the seeds in water at 60 degrees Celsius for 24 hours, dries them, and gently rubs off the husk by hand. The cooperative now produces 5 million seedlings a year using this method.

Huachi county produces more than 15 million sea buckthorn seedlings annually from over 150 mu of nurseries, supplying multiple provinces across China.

Photo shows a sea buckthorn forest in Qingyang city, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo/Huang Xiao)

Senior engineer Liang Fan from Huachi county's bureau of natural resources leads a team in a valley in Rouyuan town, explaining how sea buckthorn grows in tea plantations.

"In tea plantations, sea buckthorn trees are planted more densely, grow shorter, and have a different male-to-female balance than in orchards," Liang noted.

The valley contains 500 mu of sea buckthorn tea plantations, with nearby hillsides hosting another 500 mu of orchards. An additional 9,000 mu of sea buckthorn forest extends across the surrounding area.

Huachi county sits at the northern edge of Qingyang, where the Loess Plateau meets the Mu Us Desert, forming a front line against northern sandstorms.

Photo shows sea buckthorn drinks produced by a company in Huachi county, Qingyang city, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo/Lei Caili)

Sea buckthorn thrives in Huachi's harsh environment, withstanding cold, drought and sand. The hardy plant grows on mountain slopes, sandy soils and soft sandstone, even with limited rainfall.

Farmers cultivate sea buckthorn for tea on sheltered, sun-facing terraces for easier cultivation and harvesting. Growers choose large-fruited varieties with nutrient-rich, deep-green leaves that villagers harvest from spring through autumn for tea production. Flat areas with deeper soil and irrigation support are used for orchard cultivation instead.

Huachi county balances environmental protection with commercial cultivation as sea buckthorn orchards and tea plantations expand alongside ecological plantings.

Every September and October, Xian Cuili and her fellow villagers in Chengguan village enter their busiest season as sea buckthorn berries ripen for harvest.

A villager holds a basket of freshly picked sea buckthorn fruits in Huachi county, Qingyang city, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo/Tian Wei)

Xian works with sea buckthorn throughout the year under a government-supported program where local forestry departments and enterprises manage cultivation. Villagers harvest berries during peak season, collect leaves for tea in three seasons, and plant new forests in spring and autumn. These activities generate average annual incomes exceeding 9,000 yuan (about $1,260) per villager.

On the production line of a biotechnology company, the fragrance of sea buckthorn tea fills the air as workers wash and dry freshly picked leaves before withering, rolling, roasting and scenting them.

The company, among Huachi county's first sea buckthorn processors, sources branches from local and regional farms. Over more than a decade, it developed products ranging from raw materials to puree and beverages for nationwide distribution, creating a crucial income source for local farmers.

Liang Fan (left) shows a villager how to pick sea buckthorn leaves in Huachi county, Qingyang city, northwest China's Gansu Province. (People's Daily Overseas Edition/Song Chaojun)

Today, the company runs nine production lines for processing fruit, tea, puree and seed oil. In 2024, it purchased about 5,000 tonnes of sea buckthorn, launched more than 20 products and achieved a total output value of over 40 million yuan.

Local villagers benefit directly from the company's expansion through supply contracts and employment. The nine production lines source all fruit and leaves from local farmers, while over 100 villagers work at the factory.

