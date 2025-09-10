B&B sector rises in county in NW China's Gansu

People's Daily Online) 14:42, September 10, 2025

Photo shows a B&B in a mountain in Liziba village, Tielou Tibetan Township, Wenxian county, Longnan city, northwest China's Gansu Province. (People's Daily Online/Shao Lan)

Wang Chao and his wife Jin Xiaojiao operate a B&B in a mountain in Liziba village, Tielou Tibetan Township, Wenxian county, Longnan city, northwest China's Gansu Province. It is the first B&B in the township.

Wang Chao promotes his B&B during a live-streaming session in Liziba village, Tielou Tibetan Township, Wenxian county, Longnan city, northwest China's Gansu Province. (People's Daily Online/Shao Lan)

Since June, the couple has been hosting a three-hour live-streaming session everyday showcasing the breathtaking natural scenery and unique Tibetan-style houses to viewers.

Located at the junction of Shaanxi, Gansu, and Sichuan provinces, Wenxian county is blessed with beautiful natural scenery. The county has developed a B&B economy tailored to local conditions, attracting more and more young people to return home and start their own businesses.

Photo shows blooming flowers in the courtyard of a B&B in Liziba village, Tielou Tibetan Township, Wenxian county, Longnan city, northwest China's Gansu Province. (People's Daily Online/Shao Lan)

In recent years, Longnan city has worked to position itself as a destination for cultural and wellness tourism, with rural B&Bs becoming an important driver of growth in the sector.

Currently, the city has 13 B&Bs that meet national standards for the sector.

