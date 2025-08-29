Home>>
Through the eyes of Russian Journalists: Yuangudui village's journey from poverty to prosperity
By Zhang Wenjie, Chu Mengqi (People's Daily Online) 13:51, August 29, 2025
In July 2025, a delegation of reporters from several major Russian media outlets visited Yuangudui village in Weiyuan County, Dingxi City, northwest China's Gansu Province.
In just five years, Yuangudui village, once a poor rural community, has undergone a remarkable transformation.
From lily and traditional medicinal herb cultivation to smart greenhouses and seed potato breeding bases, villagers have improved their living conditions while enjoying serene and prosperous lives—a transformation that also left a deep impression on the Russian journalists.
