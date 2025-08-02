View of cultural park themed on Long March in Nanliang Town, China's Gansu
A performance is pictured at a cultural park themed on the Long March in Nanliang Town, Huachi County of northwest China's Gansu Province, Aug. 1, 2025. With modern technology and interactive design, the park depicts a vivid history of the Long March, a military maneuver carried out by the Chinese Workers' and Peasants' Red Army from 1934 to 1936. (Xinhua/Zhang Zhimin)
This photo taken on Aug. 1, 2025 shows a cultural park themed on the Long March in Nanliang Town, Huachi County of northwest China's Gansu Province. With modern technology and interactive design, the park depicts a vivid history of the Long March, a military maneuver carried out by the Chinese Workers' and Peasants' Red Army from 1934 to 1936. (Xinhua/Zhang Zhimin)
An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 1, 2025 shows a cultural park themed on the Long March in Nanliang Town, Huachi County of northwest China's Gansu Province. With modern technology and interactive design, the park depicts a vivid history of the Long March, a military maneuver carried out by the Chinese Workers' and Peasants' Red Army from 1934 to 1936. (Xinhua/Zhang Zhimin)
An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 1, 2025 shows a cultural park themed on the Long March in Nanliang Town, Huachi County of northwest China's Gansu Province. With modern technology and interactive design, the park depicts a vivid history of the Long March, a military maneuver carried out by the Chinese Workers' and Peasants' Red Army from 1934 to 1936. (Xinhua/Zhang Zhimin)
Photos
