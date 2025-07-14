Scenery of Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, NW China
This aerial drone photo taken on July 12, 2025 shows the view of Lagashan Mountain in Zhouqu County, Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
Children play at a scenic spot in Zhouqu County, Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)
Tourists visit Lagashan Mountain in Zhouqu County, Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)
This aerial drone photo taken on July 12, 2025 shows the view of Lagashan Mountain in Zhouqu County, Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)
This aerial drone photo taken on July 12, 2025 shows a driveway in Zhouqu County, Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
This aerial drone photo taken on July 12, 2025 shows a driveway in Zhouqu County, Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
