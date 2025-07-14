We Are China

Scenery of Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, NW China

Xinhua) 08:55, July 14, 2025

This aerial drone photo taken on July 12, 2025 shows the view of Lagashan Mountain in Zhouqu County, Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

This aerial drone photo taken on July 12, 2025 shows the view of Lagashan Mountain in Zhouqu County, Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Children play at a scenic spot in Zhouqu County, Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

Tourists visit Lagashan Mountain in Zhouqu County, Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

Tourists visit Lagashan Mountain in Zhouqu County, Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

This aerial drone photo taken on July 12, 2025 shows the view of Lagashan Mountain in Zhouqu County, Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

This aerial drone photo taken on July 12, 2025 shows the view of Lagashan Mountain in Zhouqu County, Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Tourists visit Lagashan Mountain in Zhouqu County, Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

This aerial drone photo taken on July 12, 2025 shows the view of Lagashan Mountain in Zhouqu County, Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

This aerial drone photo taken on July 12, 2025 shows a driveway in Zhouqu County, Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

This aerial drone photo taken on July 12, 2025 shows the view of Lagashan Mountain in Zhouqu County, Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

This aerial drone photo taken on July 12, 2025 shows the view of Lagashan Mountain in Zhouqu County, Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Tourists visit Lagashan Mountain in Zhouqu County, Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

This aerial drone photo taken on July 12, 2025 shows the view of Lagashan Mountain in Zhouqu County, Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

This aerial drone photo taken on July 12, 2025 shows a driveway in Zhouqu County, Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)