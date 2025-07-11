In pics: renovation of Labrang Monastery in China's Gansu

Xinhua) 15:16, July 11, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on July 10, 2025 shows Labrang Monastery in Xiahe County of Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province. After years of renovation, the oil painting protection and restoration of the wooden structure at Labrang Monastery, which serves as a top Tibetan Buddhism educational institution in China, has come near to completion. Some Buddha halls have been opened to the public.

Labrang Monastery, which was built in 1709, is one of the six main temples of the Gelug Sect of Tibetan Buddhism. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

A staff member repairs the oil paintings of the wooden structure at Labrang Monastery in Xiahe County of Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 10, 2025. After years of renovation, the oil painting protection and restoration of the wooden structure at Labrang Monastery, which serves as a top Tibetan Buddhism educational institution in China, has come near to completion. Some Buddha halls have been opened to the public.

Labrang Monastery, which was built in 1709, is one of the six main temples of the Gelug Sect of Tibetan Buddhism. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 10, 2025 shows Labrang Monastery in Xiahe County of Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province. After years of renovation, the oil painting protection and restoration of the wooden structure at Labrang Monastery, which serves as a top Tibetan Buddhism educational institution in China, has come near to completion. Some Buddha halls have been opened to the public.

Labrang Monastery, which was built in 1709, is one of the six main temples of the Gelug Sect of Tibetan Buddhism. (Xinhua/Yu Lan)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 10, 2025 shows Labrang Monastery in Xiahe County of Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province. After years of renovation, the oil painting protection and restoration of the wooden structure at Labrang Monastery, which serves as a top Tibetan Buddhism educational institution in China, has come near to completion. Some Buddha halls have been opened to the public.

Labrang Monastery, which was built in 1709, is one of the six main temples of the Gelug Sect of Tibetan Buddhism. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Tourists visit Labrang Monastery in Xiahe County of Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 10, 2025. After years of renovation, the oil painting protection and restoration of the wooden structure at Labrang Monastery, which serves as a top Tibetan Buddhism educational institution in China, has come near to completion. Some Buddha halls have been opened to the public.

Labrang Monastery, which was built in 1709, is one of the six main temples of the Gelug Sect of Tibetan Buddhism. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 10, 2025 shows Labrang Monastery in Xiahe County of Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province. After years of renovation, the oil painting protection and restoration of the wooden structure at Labrang Monastery, which serves as a top Tibetan Buddhism educational institution in China, has come near to completion. Some Buddha halls have been opened to the public.

Labrang Monastery, which was built in 1709, is one of the six main temples of the Gelug Sect of Tibetan Buddhism. (Xinhua/Yu Lan)

A staff member repairs the oil paintings of the wooden structure at Labrang Monastery in Xiahe County of Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 10, 2025. After years of renovation, the oil painting protection and restoration of the wooden structure at Labrang Monastery, which serves as a top Tibetan Buddhism educational institution in China, has come near to completion. Some Buddha halls have been opened to the public.

Labrang Monastery, which was built in 1709, is one of the six main temples of the Gelug Sect of Tibetan Buddhism. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

A staff member repairs the oil paintings of the wooden structure at Labrang Monastery in Xiahe County of Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 10, 2025. After years of renovation, the oil painting protection and restoration of the wooden structure at Labrang Monastery, which serves as a top Tibetan Buddhism educational institution in China, has come near to completion. Some Buddha halls have been opened to the public.

Labrang Monastery, which was built in 1709, is one of the six main temples of the Gelug Sect of Tibetan Buddhism. (Xinhua/Yu Lan)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 10, 2025 shows Labrang Monastery in Xiahe County of Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province. After years of renovation, the oil painting protection and restoration of the wooden structure at Labrang Monastery, which serves as a top Tibetan Buddhism educational institution in China, has come near to completion. Some Buddha halls have been opened to the public.

Labrang Monastery, which was built in 1709, is one of the six main temples of the Gelug Sect of Tibetan Buddhism. (Xinhua/Yu Lan)

A staff member repairs the oil paintings of the wooden structure at Labrang Monastery in Xiahe County of Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 10, 2025. After years of renovation, the oil painting protection and restoration of the wooden structure at Labrang Monastery, which serves as a top Tibetan Buddhism educational institution in China, has come near to completion. Some Buddha halls have been opened to the public.

Labrang Monastery, which was built in 1709, is one of the six main temples of the Gelug Sect of Tibetan Buddhism. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

A staff member repairs the wooden structure of Labrang Monastery in Xiahe County of Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 10, 2025. After years of renovation, the oil painting protection and restoration of the wooden structure at Labrang Monastery, which serves as a top Tibetan Buddhism educational institution in China, has come near to completion. Some Buddha halls have been opened to the public.

Labrang Monastery, which was built in 1709, is one of the six main temples of the Gelug Sect of Tibetan Buddhism. (Xinhua/Yu Lan)

Technician Gao Guosheng introduces the protection and restoration of oil paintings of wooden structure at Labrang Monastery, in Xiahe County of Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 10, 2025. After years of renovation, the oil painting protection and restoration of the wooden structure at Labrang Monastery, which serves as a top Tibetan Buddhism educational institution in China, has come near to completion. Some Buddha halls have been opened to the public.

Labrang Monastery, which was built in 1709, is one of the six main temples of the Gelug Sect of Tibetan Buddhism. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)