Rain scenery of Danxia landform in China's Gansu

Xinhua) 08:31, June 24, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on June 22, 2025 shows tourists enjoying the scenery of Danxia landform in the rain at the Danxia National Geological Park in Zhangye, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Tourists enjoy the scenery of Danxia landform in the rain at the Danxia National Geological Park in Zhangye, northwest China's Gansu Province, on June 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

