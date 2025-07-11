Scenery of Sangke Grassland in Gansu

Xinhua) 14:45, July 11, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on July 10, 2025 shows the scenery of the Sangke Grassland in Xiahe County, Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Yu Lan)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 10, 2025 shows the scenery of the Sangke Grassland in Xiahe County, Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Yu Lan)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 10, 2025 shows the scenery of the Sangke Grassland in Xiahe County, Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 10, 2025 shows the scenery of the Sangke Grassland in Xiahe County, Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Yu Lan)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 10, 2025 shows a camp at the Sangke Grassland in Xiahe County, Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Yu Lan)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 10, 2025 shows the scenery of the Sangke Grassland in Xiahe County, Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 10, 2025 shows the scenery of the Sangke Grassland in Xiahe County, Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 10, 2025 shows a rape flower field at the Sangke Grassland in Xiahe County, Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Yu Lan)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 10, 2025 shows a camp at the Sangke Grassland in Xiahe County, Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 10, 2025 shows the scenery of the Sangke Grassland in Xiahe County, Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

