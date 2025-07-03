Russian reporters visit Lanzhou Beef Noodle Museum

Recently, a delegation of reporters from several major Russian media outlets visited the Lanzhou Beef Noodle Museum in Lanzhou, capital of northwest China's Gansu Province. The group watched live demonstrations of noodle-pulling, learned about the craftsmanship and cultural significance behind this traditional dish, and experienced the charm of Chinese noodle culture.

Lanzhou beef noodles enjoy widespread popularity for their meticulous preparation and distinctive flavor. The dish consist of a flavorful and clear broth, shaved beef, white radish slices, red chili oil, green garlic leaves and coriander, and chewy hand-pulled "lamian" noodles. Diners can even request the specific thickness and shape of their noodles.

