Street food Chaobola showed at food festival in Zhangye, NW China
People enjoy Chaobola, a street food listed as municipal-level intangible cultural heritage, at a food festival in Zhangye, northwest China's Gansu Province, Aug. 2, 2025. (Photo by Feng Li/Xinhua)
A chef cooks Chaobola, a street food listed as municipal-level intangible cultural heritage, at a food festival in Zhangye, northwest China's Gansu Province, Aug. 2, 2025. (Photo by Feng Li/Xinhua)
Cooks perform cooking Chaobola, a street food listed as municipal-level intangible cultural heritage, at a food festival in Zhangye, northwest China's Gansu Province, Aug. 2, 2025. (Photo by Cheng Lin/Xinhua)
Staff distribute Chaobola, a street food listed as municipal-level intangible cultural heritage, at a food festival in Zhangye, northwest China's Gansu Province, Aug. 2, 2025. (Photo by Feng Li/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- View of cultural park themed on Long March in Nanliang Town, China's Gansu
- China's desert spring hits 20-year high in water level, revealing ecological progress
- Cultural relics restorer's forty years' dedication to Maiji Mountain Grottoes
- People raft in inflatable boats on Jiangling River in Huixian County, NW China's Gansu
- Scenery of Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, NW China
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.