We Are China

Street food Chaobola showed at food festival in Zhangye, NW China

Xinhua) 09:20, August 04, 2025

People enjoy Chaobola, a street food listed as municipal-level intangible cultural heritage, at a food festival in Zhangye, northwest China's Gansu Province, Aug. 2, 2025. (Photo by Feng Li/Xinhua)

A chef cooks Chaobola, a street food listed as municipal-level intangible cultural heritage, at a food festival in Zhangye, northwest China's Gansu Province, Aug. 2, 2025. (Photo by Feng Li/Xinhua)

Cooks perform cooking Chaobola, a street food listed as municipal-level intangible cultural heritage, at a food festival in Zhangye, northwest China's Gansu Province, Aug. 2, 2025. (Photo by Cheng Lin/Xinhua)

Staff distribute Chaobola, a street food listed as municipal-level intangible cultural heritage, at a food festival in Zhangye, northwest China's Gansu Province, Aug. 2, 2025. (Photo by Feng Li/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)