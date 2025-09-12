Olive oil industry thrives in Longnan, NW China's Gansu

People's Daily Online) 09:16, September 12, 2025

Tourists sample olive oil in Longnan city, northwest China's Gansu Province. (People's Daily Online/Shao Lan)

"You can even drink our olive oil. Please try Longnan olive oil, the quality is truly exceptional," said Wang Wuxin, deputy general manager of Longnan Xiangyu Olive Development Co., Ltd. in Longnan city, northwest China's Gansu Province.

Longnan is the only city in the province that sits fully within the Yangtze River basin.

The Mediterranean has long led global olive oil production, but China has cultivated its own success story thousands of miles away. In 1964, olive trees were first introduced to the country and planted on a trial basis at 12 sites across eight provincial regions in the Yangtze River basin.

Wudu district in Longnan, which receives about 600 millimeters of rain a year and benefits from abundant sunshine and suitable soil, has been identified by Chinese and international experts as China's most suitable region for olive cultivation.

Photo shows olives in Longnan city, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo courtesy of the media convergence center of Longnan city)

Wudu has developed 108 olive varieties in recent years, planting them mainly in 15 towns, townships and sub-districts along the Bailong River basin. The industry has lifted incomes for more than 200,000 people in 320 villages across 28 towns and townships. In the heart of the production areas, average income from olives has passed 4,000 yuan ($562) per person.

By the end of 2024, Wudu district's olive groves stretched across 641,300 mu (42,753 hectares). That year, the region produced 56,900 tonnes of fresh olives and 8,200 tonnes of virgin olive oil, generating a total industry value of 4 billion yuan.

The district leads China in olive cultivation, fresh yield, virgin olive oil production and quality, as well as overall economic returns.

"Our products are sold in Hubei, Zhejiang, Yunnan, Sichuan and several other provinces, and have received strong market feedback," said Tan Zhaolin, head of Longnan Yilan Yiwei Agricultural Technology Development Co. Ltd.

Photo shows olive oil production lines in Longnan city, northwest China's Gansu Province. (People's Daily Online/Shao Lan)

"Looking ahead, we will speed up digital and intelligent transformation while strengthening the industrial chain to ensure Longnan's olive oil industry grows steadily," said Tan.

The district has also encouraged companies to pursue product innovation, setting up 16 processing facilities to support olive-based product lines. These facilities have developed more than 80 products in 10 major categories, including edible olive oil, health supplements, olive oil chili sauce, canned olives, cosmetics and olive leaf extract, according to Zhang Tao, director of Wudu district's olive oil industry development office.

Photo shows olive oil chili sauce in Longnan city, northwest China's Gansu Province. (People's Daily Online/Shao Lan)

Wudu's olive oil products are now sold in supermarkets across China's biggest cities and through multiple sales platforms, and have begun reaching overseas markets as well, Zhang said.

Wudu's olive products have already picked up 102 awards abroad and 89 at home.

Photo shows the e-commerce livestream center of Longnan Xiangyu Olive Development Co., Ltd. in Longnan city, northwest China's Gansu Province. (People's Daily Online/Shao Lan)

