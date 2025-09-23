A glimpse of 8th Silk Road (Dunhuang) International Cultural Expo in China's Gansu

Xinhua) 12:42, September 23, 2025

A visitor learns about the protection and restoration of the ancient murals of the Mogao Grottoes at an exhibition held by the Dunhuang Academy during the 8th Silk Road (Dunhuang) International Cultural Expo in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Sept. 22, 2025. More than 1,200 representatives from 97 countries and eight international organizations have gathered at the 8th Silk Road (Dunhuang) International Cultural Expo, which kicked off on Sunday in Dunhuang, a key hub on the ancient Silk Road in northwest China. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

The expo features activities such as cultural dialogues and exhibitions, as well as artistic performances to promote global cultural cooperation.

People visit an exhibition during the 8th Silk Road (Dunhuang) International Cultural Expo in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Sept. 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

A visitor wearing traditional ethnic attire takes selfie at an exhibition during the 8th Silk Road (Dunhuang) International Cultural Expo in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Sept. 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

People visit an exhibition held by the Dunhuang Academy during the 8th Silk Road (Dunhuang) International Cultural Expo in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Sept. 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

Students watch a performance during the 8th Silk Road (Dunhuang) International Cultural Expo in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Sept. 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

People visit an exhibition during the 8th Silk Road (Dunhuang) International Cultural Expo in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Sept. 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

Poeple visit an exhibition during the 8th Silk Road (Dunhuang) International Cultural Expo in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Sept. 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

A staff member displays an intelligent mobile platform of cultural heritage digitization at an exhibition held by the Dunhuang Academy during the 8th Silk Road (Dunhuang) International Cultural Expo in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Sept. 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

