Autumn view around Mati Temple Grottoes in Zhangye City, China's Gansu

Xinhua) 11:15, September 28, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 26, 2025 shows the autumn view around the Mati Temple Grottoes in Zhangye City, northwest China's Gansu Province. First built around 1,600 years ago along the route of the ancient Silk Road, the Mati Temple Grottoes are famous for Buddhist relics preserved in more than 70 caves, including more than 500 colored sculptures as well as murals spanning a total of over 1,200 sq meters. (Xinhua/Zhang Zhimin)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 26, 2025 shows a view of the Mati Temple Grottoes in Zhangye City, northwest China's Gansu Province. First built around 1,600 years ago along the route of the ancient Silk Road, the Mati Temple Grottoes are famous for Buddhist relics preserved in more than 70 caves, including more than 500 colored sculptures as well as murals spanning a total of over 1,200 sq meters. (Xinhua/Zhang Zhimin)

