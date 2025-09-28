8th Majiayao Culture Festival kicks off in Lintao County, China's Gansu

Xinhua) 10:26, September 28, 2025

People visit a study and exhibition center for Majiayao culture in Lintao County, Dingxi City, northwest China's Gansu Province, Sept. 26, 2025. The 8th Majiayao Culture Festival kicked off in Lintao County on Friday, featuring thematic study tours, cultural relic exhibitions, painted pottery culture experiences and other activities.

The Majiayao culture is in the upper reaches of the Yellow River and its tributaries. With more than 5,000 years of history, it forms a significant part of the origin of the Chinese civilization. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

Students learn about Majiayao culture on a digital platform at a study and exhibition center for this culture in Lintao County, Dingxi City, northwest China's Gansu Province, Sept. 26, 2025. The 8th Majiayao Culture Festival kicked off in Lintao County on Friday, featuring thematic study tours, cultural relic exhibitions, painted pottery culture experiences and other activities.

