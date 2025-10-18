View of Sijiaoping site in China's Gansu

Archaeologists work at the Sijiaoping site in Lixian County, Longnan City of northwest China's Gansu Province, Oct. 15, 2025. Located in Lixian County, Longnan City of Gansu, the Sijiaoping site is a large-scale ritual building complex designed with a symmetrical layout.

The rammed earth platform at the center of the site features a square, semi-crypt space in the middle, which is paved with floor and wall tiles and connected to a drainage pipe made of clay.

The site is among China's top 10 archaeological findings of 2023. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

