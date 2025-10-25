Chinese FM to attend Lanting Forum on improving global governance

October 25, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will attend the Lanting Forum on Improving Global Governance to Build a Community with a Shared Future for Humanity on Oct. 27 and address the opening ceremony, a foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Friday.

The forum will be held in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, said the spokesperson, adding that high-level representatives and renowned experts and scholars from China and abroad, and members of the diplomatic corps and representatives of international organizations in China will have an in-depth exchange of views on various dimensions of the Global Governance Initiative and practical pathways toward it at the forum.

