Home>>
Chinese FM to attend Lanting Forum on improving global governance
(Xinhua) 10:40, October 25, 2025
BEIJING, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will attend the Lanting Forum on Improving Global Governance to Build a Community with a Shared Future for Humanity on Oct. 27 and address the opening ceremony, a foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Friday.
The forum will be held in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, said the spokesperson, adding that high-level representatives and renowned experts and scholars from China and abroad, and members of the diplomatic corps and representatives of international organizations in China will have an in-depth exchange of views on various dimensions of the Global Governance Initiative and practical pathways toward it at the forum.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
- China always opposes discriminatory practices against specific countries: FM on report of Nvidia chip order termination
- Top Chinese diplomat to visit India, hold talks on boundary question
- China stays committed to peacefully resolving Iranian nuclear issue through political, diplomatic means: FM spokesperson
- FM spokesperson comments on meeting between Russian, U.S. presidents
- China's Yarlung Zangbo hydropower project has no adverse impact on downstream areas: spokesperson
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.