Bite of health: Growing popularity of TCM-inspired baking

KUNMING, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- In the soft morning glow of a hospital bakery, the air is a tapestry of scents: the earthy tang of goji berries, the subtle sweetness of jujubes, and the sharp zing of rose hips -- all interwoven with the comforting aroma of freshly baked bread.

As the first loaf emerges from the oven, its crust flecked with medicinal herbs, the line outside the door already stretches down the hallway.

This fusion of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) and modern baking has turned hospital bakeries into the new hotspots for health-conscious millennials. The young consumers are eager for a loaf that promises not just sustenance, but a dash of wellness in their busy lives.

"I specifically woke up early to rush here and ended up buying 40 loaves of bread in one go to take back as souvenirs," said Wu Min, who traveled from southwest China's Sichuan Province to Yunnan Province. She distributed them among her family and friends, who all found the bread to be quite a novelty.

In the city of Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, the traditional TCM formula of Radix Ophiopogonis and Radix Asparagi is baked into croissants and scones, each bite delivering a burst of herbal goodness under 300 calories.

In southwest China's Guizhou Province, the Affiliated Hospital of Guizhou Medical University has introduced a unique "fish mint bread," blending a local specialty ingredient with baking flavors to attract both the curious and the health-conscious.

Even in the remote corners of Yunnan, a local hospital in Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture has mastered the art of making Swiss rolls with sour rose hips.

The Dai people have long had the tradition of adding TCM materials to food. Incorporating rose hips and other Dai medicinal ingredients, known for their heat-clearing and digestion-promoting effects, into pastry making is a new attempt to bring ethnic medicine into daily life, according to the hospital.

Today's young consumers are focusing on preserving wellness in a more cost-effective way. Faced with the sub-health problems brought by high-intensity work and irregular schedules, they are increasingly paying attention to health management, but at the same time, they refuse the burden of expensive wellness.

Compared with the high-sugar and high-priced bread on the market, the plain and affordable hospital bread matches their expectation of "spending a little money to get peace of mind," said a consumer surnamed Huang.

Many young people also agree with the concept of "food as medicine." Experts point out that China has a long-standing culture of medicinal food and a rich source of TCM. Over the years, medicinal food products have gradually become an important development direction and a new economic growth point of the health industry.

TCM tea drinks and medicinal food restaurants have also mushroomed onto the market. As a group that is more willing to accept new things, Chinese youngsters are more open to new medicinal food products, said the experts.

The Generation Z Nutrition Consumption Trend Report by a consulting institution shows that young people are becoming the main force of health consumption in China. Those aged 18 to 35 account for 83.7 percent of the health and wellness consumers.

They are enthusiastic about sharing their experiences of "medicinal bread reviews" online, which has led to the popularity of topics like "new Chinese-style wellness" on social media and the increasing popularity of related products, according to the report.

The issues lurking behind the popularity of hospital bread cannot be ignored. "Most medicinal breads on the market do not clearly label the types and content of medicinal ingredients, nor do they state any dietary restrictions," said Zhao Yinghong, a Dai medicine expert at the Dai medicinal hospital in Xishuangbanna.

Experts warn that in the absence of clear regulatory standards for such health-oriented breads, consumers should approach foods labeled with TCM more rationally and not expect them to solve health problems.

"This lack of professionalism in the sector will not only mislead consumption, but also weaken public trust in TCM in the long run," Zhao added.

