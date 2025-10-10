"Crispy" generation seeks ancient cures for modern stress

A visitor has her tongue checked by a medical examination device at the booth of the Anhui University of Traditional Chinese Medicine at a fair themed on traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) and culture in Xicheng District of Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

JINAN, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- Young people were actively exploring traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), from consulting renowned doctors at free clinics to tasting medicinal cuisine, at a culture and tourism experience event in east China's Jinan city, hometown of Bian Que, China's ancient medical pioneer.

"I designed this bead bracelet myself using rose, astragalus and mint. After grinding, pressing and drying, these herbs can help relieve emotions," said Yang Jiashuo, a student at Shandong University of Traditional Chinese Medicine. His stall, part of a student-run TCM product market, featured various original items like herbal tea bags, shampoo bars, and incense.

His classmate Li Jiahui was promoting their self-developed shampoo bar. "Young people often stay up late and suffer from hair loss. Our TCM-based shampoo bar helps strengthen hair," he said.

With passion for TCM, Yang and Li joined a university club where they develop and market herbal products.

On social media, the popular term "crispy youth" has emerged to describe young adults in suboptimal physical or mental health.

"TCM is a treasure of our culture. My 'crispy' peers are increasingly drawn to its health benefits," Li said, adding that a herbal ointment he and his peers developed this summer, effective for itching and swelling, sold hundreds of jars.

The event also featured promotions for youth night school TCM courses. Ji Yanyan, deputy secretary of the city's Changqing District Communist Youth League Committee, said that the district launched the "Bian Que Night Talks" program in May this year.

"Through surveys, we have tailored 24 themed courses attracting over 210 young participants," Ji said.

On Sept. 25, the second session commenced at the Changqing District Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine. Participants learned to blend herbal teas, practice breathing techniques to reduce stress, and use TCM massage to relieve fatigue.

Li Ting (pseudonym), a 29-year-old interior designer, said she occasionally felt anxious. "The course on emotional regulation taught me tea blends and breathing exercises. With expert guidance, I gradually overcame it," she said.

"The lessons are easy to follow and practical for busy young people like us seeking wellness," she added.

Shan Zifeng, director of the youth night school, highlighted the program's relevance: "We invited over 20 TCM experts to teach courses including weight management and sleep adjustment. These address the urgent needs of youth facing fast-paced lives and stress."

In recent years, Jinan has capitalized on its rich TCM resources to integrate TCM concepts, culture, services and products into daily life.

The TCM experience event, lasting until Oct. 7, also featured health food competitions and cultural performances, further bridging ancient wisdom with modern youth.

