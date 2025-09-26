Trending in China | Exploring Yi medicine, a national treasure of China

Yi medicine is a valuable part of China's traditional medical heritage. Originating from the Yi ethnic regions in southwestern China, it is based on natural herbs and features a distinctive diagnostic and healing system that focuses on balancing Yin and Yang, promoting natural harmony.

