Herbal drinks brew new wellness trend among Chinese youth

Xinhua) 10:18, October 13, 2025

A staff member makes herbal drink at a shop of the Second Affiliated Hospital of Guizhou University of Traditional Chinese Medicine in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Si)

GUIYANG, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- As health consciousness takes center stage, herbal drinks are gaining popularity among young Chinese, reshaping perceptions of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) from a remedy for illness to a stylish part of daily wellness.

Inside a shop of the First Affiliated Hospital of Guizhou University of Traditional Chinese Medicine in southwest China's Guizhou Province, inventive beverages like Longan lattes and coffee infused with tangerine peels stand out. Developed by a team of TCM practitioners and pharmacists, these drinks manage to balance herbal efficacy with modern tastes.

"Every new product we have launched has been hugely popular," said Yu Jia, head of the development team. The hospital started developing TCM-infused products in 2022 and opened a dedicated store in October 2024. Yu recalled that while the original goal was to provide medicinal meals for patients, the herbal drinks unexpectedly became a hit among younger customers.

In May this year, Yu showcased coffee with tangerine peels at the 21st China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair. During the five-day event, nearly 6,000 cups were sold or sampled, drawing both strong daily sales and collaboration inquiries.

The hospital shop now offers more than 20 TCM-inspired products, with young people making up 70 percent of its clientele. Its single-day sales have peaked at over 10,000 yuan (about 1,407 U.S. dollars).

The sour plum slush, launched this summer, sold out on its first morning. "Even though it's off the menu now as the season has passed, some customers still ask about it," said Zeng Huaying, who works at the shop.

Meanwhile, the Second Affiliated Hospital of Guizhou University of Traditional Chinese Medicine has introduced its own neo-Chinese drink brand, Cha Bu Bu, which uses ingredients recognized as both food and medicine to develop over 20 products.

"We ensure our products meet medicinal standards while aligning with nutritional principles," said Shi Hui, a 30-year-old nutritionist at the hospital. According to the brand manager Zhou Shan, the drinks' pleasant taste and health benefits have helped the brand open another store this year, with daily sales peaking at around 200 cups.

The hospital also plans to open a TCM-themed store offering tea drinks, medicinal soups, pastries and cultural creative products.

Shi said that her team is developing herbal drinks based on the 24 solar terms, alongside products such as lip balms and medicated soaps, to make TCM more accessible through everyday items.

This rising health awareness among the youth has also captured market attention. According to consulting firm Kantar Worldpanel, the Chinese beverage industry's new growth in 2024 was driven by TCM wellness trends, with herbal tea beverages seeing year-on-year sales growth exceeding 182 percent.

Data from market research firm iiMedia Research showed that China's market size of herbal tea beverages reached 64.27 billion yuan in 2025, and is expected to surpass 100 billion yuan by 2028.

A customer buys herbal drink at a shop of the First Affiliated Hospital of Guizhou University of Traditional Chinese Medicine in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Si)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)