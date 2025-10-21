Int'l students learn traditional Chinese medicine in China's Anhui

Xinhua) 09:41, October 21, 2025

Pan Yinxing (1st, R), a lecturer from Anhui University of Chinese Medicine, teaches international students to use a steelyard in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Oct. 16, 2025. More than 140 students from around the world are systematically learning traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) theory at the School of Humanities and International Education Exchange at Anhui University of Chinese Medicine. The school provides bilingual courses combining TCM theories and clinical practice for international students. Meanwhile, various cultural activities have been organized for them to enhance their understanding of TCM.

So far, some graduates have returned to their home countries and are working in local healthcare services. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Pan Yinxing (1st, L), a lecturer from Anhui University of Chinese Medicine, teaches international students to take the patient's pulse at Anhui University of Chinese Medicine in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Oct. 16, 2025. More than 140 students from around the world are systematically learning traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) theory at the School of Humanities and International Education Exchange at Anhui University of Chinese Medicine. The school provides bilingual courses combining TCM theories and clinical practice for international students. Meanwhile, various cultural activities have been organized for them to enhance their understanding of TCM.

Kerbouche Abdeldjalil, an international student from Algeria, learns to identify the traditional Chinese herb Huangqi, or Astragalus root, at Anhui University of Chinese Medicine in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Oct. 16, 2025. More than 140 students from around the world are systematically learning traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) theory at the School of Humanities and International Education Exchange at Anhui University of Chinese Medicine. The school provides bilingual courses combining TCM theories and clinical practice for international students. Meanwhile, various cultural activities have been organized for them to enhance their understanding of TCM.

Juru Richmore, an international student from Zimbabwe, learns to identify the scent of traditional Chinese herb Huangqi, or Astragalus root, at Anhui University of Chinese Medicine in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Oct. 16, 2025. More than 140 students from around the world are systematically learning traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) theory at the School of Humanities and International Education Exchange at Anhui University of Chinese Medicine. The school provides bilingual courses combining TCM theories and clinical practice for international students. Meanwhile, various cultural activities have been organized for them to enhance their understanding of TCM.

Kerbouche Abdeldjalil (L, front), an international student from Algeria, takes a Chinese class at Anhui University of Chinese Medicine in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Oct. 16, 2025. More than 140 students from around the world are systematically learning traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) theory at the School of Humanities and International Education Exchange at Anhui University of Chinese Medicine. The school provides bilingual courses combining TCM theories and clinical practice for international students. Meanwhile, various cultural activities have been organized for them to enhance their understanding of TCM.

Algerian student Kerbouche Abdeldjalil (R) and Zimbabwean student Juru Richmore (C), learn Chinese herbal medicines under the guidance of lecturer Pan Yinxing at Anhui University of Chinese Medicine in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Oct. 16, 2025. More than 140 students from around the world are systematically learning traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) theory at the School of Humanities and International Education Exchange at Anhui University of Chinese Medicine. The school provides bilingual courses combining TCM theories and clinical practice for international students. Meanwhile, various cultural activities have been organized for them to enhance their understanding of TCM.

Leng Qiao Hui, an international student from Malaysia, practices martial arts at Anhui University of Chinese Medicine in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Oct. 16, 2025. More than 140 students from around the world are systematically learning traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) theory at the School of Humanities and International Education Exchange at Anhui University of Chinese Medicine. The school provides bilingual courses combining TCM theories and clinical practice for international students. Meanwhile, various cultural activities have been organized for them to enhance their understanding of TCM.

Pan Yinxing (L), a lecturer from Anhui University of Chinese Medicine, explains acupoints to students in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Oct. 16, 2025. More than 140 students from around the world are systematically learning traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) theory at the School of Humanities and International Education Exchange at Anhui University of Chinese Medicine. The school provides bilingual courses combining TCM theories and clinical practice for international students. Meanwhile, various cultural activities have been organized for them to enhance their understanding of TCM.

