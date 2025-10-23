Lessons on TCM introduced across China to welcome annual World Traditional Medicine Day

Xinhua) 08:26, October 23, 2025

A doctor introduces traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) to visiting medical trainees from various countries at a hospital in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 22, 2025. Lessons on TCM were introduced in various ways across the country to welcome the annual World Traditional Medicine Day which falls on Oct. 22. (Photo by Yang Suping/Xinhua)

Medical staff explain the types and functions of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) to the students of a middle school in Ruyang County of Luoyang City, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 22, 2025. Lessons on TCM were introduced in various ways across the country to welcome the annual World Traditional Medicine Day which falls on Oct. 22. (Photo by Kang Hongjun/Xinhua)

A student tries traditional Chinese moxibustion therapy at an event held at an elementary school in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 21, 2025. Lessons on traditional Chinese medicine were introduced in various ways across the country to welcome the annual World Traditional Medicine Day which falls on Oct. 22. (Photo by Wang Haibin/Xinhua)

Students learn to measure herbs of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) at a hospital in Rongcheng City, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 22, 2025. Lessons on TCM were introduced in various ways across the country to welcome the annual World Traditional Medicine Day which falls on Oct. 22. (Photo by Li Xinjun/Xinhua)

A teacher introduces knowledge of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) to students in Liaocheng City, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 21, 2025. Lessons on TCM were introduced in various ways across the country to welcome the annual World Traditional Medicine Day which falls on Oct. 22. (Photo by Zhao Yuguo/Xinhua)

A traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) instructor explains acupuncture points and massage benefits to elementary school students at a hospital in Xiayi County, Shangqiu City, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 21, 2025. Lessons on TCM were introduced in various ways across the country to welcome the annual World Traditional Medicine Day which falls on Oct. 22. (Photo by Miao Yucai/Xinhua)

Students learn to process traditional herbal medicine at a local Chinese medicine pharmacy in Zaozhuang City, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 21, 2025. Lessons on traditional Chinese medicine were introduced in various ways across the country to welcome the annual World Traditional Medicine Day which falls on Oct. 22. (Photo by Sun Zhongzhe/Xinhua)

Students from a primary school learn to grind herbs for traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) at a central health center in Deqing County, Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 22, 2025. Lessons on TCM were introduced in various ways across the country to welcome the annual World Traditional Medicine Day which falls on Oct. 22. (Photo by Ni Lifang/Xinhua)

A doctor guides students to experience pulse diagnosis at a primary school in Anding District of Dingxi City, northwest China's Gansu Province, Oct. 22, 2025. Lessons on traditional Chinese medicine were introduced in various ways across the country to welcome the annual World Traditional Medicine Day which falls on Oct. 22. (Photo by Wang Kexian/Xinhua)

Students measure herbs of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) at an elementary school in Taizhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 22, 2025. Lessons on TCM were introduced in various ways across the country to welcome the annual World Traditional Medicine Day which falls on Oct. 22. (Photo by Zhou Shegen/Xinhua)

A doctor explains the usage of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) tools to children at a local elementary school in Huimin County of Binzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 21, 2025. Lessons on TCM were introduced in various ways across the country to welcome the annual World Traditional Medicine Day which falls on Oct. 22. (Photo by Wang Jun/Xinhua)

