Over 4,000 young athletes gather in Manama for 3rd Asian Youth Games

MANAMA, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- The third Asian Youth Games (AYG) officially opened Wednesday evening in Bahrain, bringing together more than 4,000 young athletes from 45 Asian countries and regions.

The Games, running from Oct. 22 to 31, feature 26 sports and 232 events, the largest edition in AYG history. A total of 4,074 athletes, 2,425 men and 1,649 women, will compete, surpassing the 2,413 participants at the 2013 Nanjing Games and 1,321 at the inaugural Singapore Games in 2009.

Shaikh Nasser Bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of the King of Bahrain and Chairman of the General Authority for Sports, declared the Games open.

During the opening ceremony in the Sakhir area, Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Deputy Chairman of the Bahrain Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, said the event underscores sports as a bridge between people and a source of pride for Asia's young generation.

He said the Asian Youth Games are also a platform for identifying future Olympic athletes who will represent the continent.

He added that the competitions mark a significant milestone for Asian sports, citing Bahrain's ability to organize a major regional event in record time through the combined efforts of all parties.

He thanked the Olympic Council of Asia for its trust in Bahrain to host this edition.

Timothy Fok, First Vice President of the Olympic Council of Asia, expressed his gratitude to Bahrain for reviving the Games within eight months of preparation.

"This is the largest youth games ever, a symbol of Asia's unity and energy," Fok said. "The age group of 14 to 17 is where legends are born. Bahrain 2025 will be remembered as the starting point for many future Asian and Olympic champions."

Team China has sent a 435-member delegation, including 293 athletes (148 women and 145 men), who will compete in 20 sports and 191 events, including athletics, swimming, 3x3 basketball and boxing. Taekwondo athlete Wang Wenjun and handball player Zhu Yifan served as the flag bearers for Team China at the opening ceremony.

Fok also thanked spectators, volunteers, sponsors and media for their contributions to creating a memorable atmosphere for the young athletes. "Winning medals is important," he said, "but the friendships forged here will last a lifetime."

