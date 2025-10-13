293 Chinese athletes to compete at Asian Youth Games in Bahrain

Xinhua) 15:36, October 13, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- China on Monday unveiled a 435-member delegation, including 293 athletes, for the upcoming 3rd Asian Youth Games in Bahrain.

The delegation comprises 148 female and 145 male athletes who will compete in 191 events across 20 sports.

"The Asian Youth Games is one of the five major sports events under the Olympic Council of Asia, and the continent's largest comprehensive youth sports gathering," said Zhang Jiasheng, deputy director of China's General Administration of Sport. "It also serves as an important platform to showcase the development of youth sports in China and promote peace, unity and progress across Asia."

Zhang urged the young athletes to demonstrate the spirit of Chinese youth, and strive for excellence in both competition and sportsmanship.

"There will definitely be pressure, but we are fully prepared and confident in showing what we've got," said Zhang Keyi, 16, who will compete in the women's 100m hurdles.

Despite competing in an overseas multi-sport event for the first time, she insisted that she was upbeat and focused. "It's a rare opportunity, and I hope to deliver a good performance."

The 3rd Asian Youth Games will be held from October 22 to 31.

