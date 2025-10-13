China claims mixed team relay gold at ISU Short Track World Tour season opener

Xinhua) 14:56, October 13, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- China concluded the 2025-26 ISU Short Track World Tour season opener in Montreal, Canada with a dramatic victory in the 2,000m mixed team relay on Sunday, securing its first gold medal of the new Olympic qualification season.

China's quartet of Sun Long, Liu Shaoang, Wang Xinran and Zhang Chutong delivered a thrilling performance in the final, where the lead changed hands multiple times.

Liu executed a decisive inside pass on the final lap, overtaking two competitors to clinch victory in two minutes 39.528 seconds. The Netherlands and Canada completed the podium, while South Korea was disqualified.

Liu, fresh from his relay heroics, continued his strong form in the men's 1,000m final, advancing through the quarterfinals to claim bronze in 1:30.628. Italy's Pietro Sighel captured his first-ever World Tour individual gold, adding to his silver in the men's 500m final on Saturday. South Korea's Rim Jong-un took silver.

China's men's team of Sun, Liu Shaoang, Zhang Bohao and Li Wenlong added a silver medal in the 5,000m relay with a time of 6:51.160, finishing behind South Korea, with Italy taking bronze.

In women's events, Courtney Sarault clinched her second gold on home ice in the 1,500m final, ahead of South Korean veteran Kim Gil-li and Corinne Stoddard of the United States.

Xandra Velzeboer of the Netherlands emerged victorious in the 500m final, with Kim Boutin of Canada and Stoddard finishing second and third, respectively.

The second World Tour event will continue in Montreal from October 16 to 19.

