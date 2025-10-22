Reapers harvest paddy rice in town of Jinhua, China's Zhejiang
An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 22, 2025 shows reapers harvesting paddy rice at a high-quality farmland demonstration area in Tangya Town of Jindong District, Jinhua City in east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
A reaper harvests paddy rice at a high-quality farmland demonstration area in Tangya Town of Jindong District, Jinhua City in east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
