Reapers harvest paddy rice in town of Jinhua, China's Zhejiang

Xinhua) 16:56, October 22, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 22, 2025 shows reapers harvesting paddy rice at a high-quality farmland demonstration area in Tangya Town of Jindong District, Jinhua City in east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A reaper harvests paddy rice at a high-quality farmland demonstration area in Tangya Town of Jindong District, Jinhua City in east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

