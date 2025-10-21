We Are China

Rice harvested in paddy field in Hangzhou, China's Zhejiang

Xinhua) 16:30, October 21, 2025

A drone photo taken on Oct. 21, 2025 shows harvesters harvesting rice in a paddy field, with a high-speed train in the background, in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A drone photo taken on Oct. 21, 2025 shows harvesters harvesting rice in a paddy field in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A harvester loads the harvested paddy onto a truck in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A drone photo taken on Oct. 21, 2025 shows harvesters loading the harvested paddy onto a truck in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

