Trending in China | Vine to table: Xuanhua milk grapes

(People's Daily App) 16:15, October 20, 2025

Renowned for their thin skin, crisp flesh and sweet juice that "won't spill when cut," Xuanhua milk grapes are among the most popular table grapes in northern China. Named after Xuanhua, Hebei Province, which accounts for 85 percent of China's total plantation area for this East Asian variety, their well-balanced flavor is enhanced by a unique funnel-shaped trellis that locks moisture into each grape.

(Produced by Xu Shengqu and Wang Ruofan; Video source: Kuaishou)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)