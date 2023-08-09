We Are China

In pics: bountiful harvest of grapes in E China's Jiangsu

People's Daily Online) 09:41, August 09, 2023

A villager shows a bunch of grapes in a planting base in Linhu township, Xinghua city, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo/Zhou Shegen)

As a plantation base of grapes in Linhu township, Xinghua city, east China's Jiangsu Province enjoys a bountiful harvest these days, local villagers are busy harvesting and transporting the juicy fruit.

The grape industry of Xinghua has expanded rapidly in recent years, with a planting area approaching 10,000 mu (666.67 hectares) and annual output worth over 200 million yuan ($27.72 million).

Linhu township, in particular, has built the brand "Linhu Grapes" by partnering with research institutes and adopting ecological farming techniques like drip irrigation and organic fertilizers.

Home to 2,813 mu of grape greenhouses and 76 family farms, the township has gradually developed a comprehensive tourist attraction integrating grape picking experiences, leisure and sightseeing, increasing villagers' incomes.

Two villagers pick grapes at a planting base in Linhu township, Xinghua city, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo/Zhou Shegen)

Two villagers pick grapes in a planting base in Linhu township, Xinghua city, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo/Zhou Shegen)

An aerial photo shows a grape planting base in Linhu township, Xinghua city, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo/Zhou Shegen)

