Shine Muscat grapes sweeten villagers' lives in S China's Guangxi

People's Daily Online) 09:15, September 04, 2023

Qin Xiang is a major grower of Shine Muscat grapes in Jiaozhi village, Xiangzhou county, Laibin city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

The villager began to grow the sweet fruit seven years ago. "Currently, my family plants the fruit on 10 mu (0.67 hectares) of land, with income per mu reaching about 30,000 yuan ($4,131)," said Qin.

According to Qin, the minimum purchase price for Shine Muscat grapes this year in the village can reach up to about 40 yuan per kilogram.

Jiaozhi village started planting Shine Muscat grapes in 2016. It has planted the fruit on 450 mu of land. The annual output of the fruit in the village has reached 400,000 kilograms, generating total output worth more than 9 million yuan.

