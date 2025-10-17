China to implement visa-free travel policy for Swedish nationals

Xinhua) 13:24, October 17, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- To encourage and support people from Sweden to travel to and experience the real China, China stands ready to implement a visa-free travel policy for Swedish nationals to further promote people-to-people and cultural exchanges, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in Beijing on Thursday.

Wang, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during a meeting with Sweden's Minister for Foreign Affairs Maria Malmer Stenergard.

China also hopes that Sweden will play a constructive role in promoting the healthy development of China-EU relations, Wang said.

