China, Sweden carry forward diplomatic legacy for mutual benefit

People's Daily Online) 15:36, October 15, 2025

The Gotheborg, a replica of a historic Swedish sailing ship moored in Gothenburg's port, stands as a testament to the maritime trade that connected China and Sweden more than two centuries ago.

Over 280 years ago, the original Gotheborg left Swedish shores laden with black lead and cotton and returned with silk, tea and porcelain from China along the ancient Maritime Silk Road. That voyage not only marked the beginning of trade between the two countries but also built a bridge for cultural exchange between East and West.

This photo shows a store of IKEA, a Swedish furniture and home furnishings retailer, in Xiqing District in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Aug. 3, 2024. (Xinhua)

Sweden was among the first Western countries to establish diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China on May 9, 1950. In the 75 years since, the two sides have treated each other with mutual respect and as equals, ensuring steady growth in bilateral ties.

Today, more than 600 Swedish companies have established a long-term presence in the Chinese market, while nearly 10,000 Swedish firms engage in trade with China. Household names such as Volvo, Ericsson and Scania are well recognized across China. Meanwhile, Chinese high-tech companies are playing an active role in Sweden's green transition and economic growth. Brands including DJI, Polestar and Zeekr have gained traction in downtown Stockholm, winning over Swedish consumers with quality products, competitive pricing and convenient services.

What began with a single trading vessel has grown into an all-round, multi-tiered cooperation framework supported by strong people-to-people ties.

Practical cooperation remains the most distinctive feature of China-Sweden relations. Recent years have witnessed increasingly close interactions in trade, science and technology, and the green transition, yielding fruitful results.

China and Sweden have been each other's largest trading partners in Asia and Northern Europe, respectively, for years. Since 2024, bilateral trade has continued to expand, with Chinese investment in Sweden rising by about 70 percent and two-way investment advancing steadily. The establishment of a China-Sweden working group on green transition investment has given fresh momentum to bilateral cooperation.

Scientific and technological innovation is emerging as a new driver of China-Sweden cooperation. Both sides are aligning efforts in fields such as natural sciences, engineering and artificial intelligence, unlocking further potential for innovation.

This year has also seen reciprocal visits by several officials, including Sweden's minister for international development cooperation and foreign trade and China's vice minister of commerce. The seventh China-Sweden Joint Committee Meeting on Science and Technology Cooperation and the 21st meeting of the China-Sweden Joint Committee on Economic, Industrial and Technical Cooperation underscored a shared commitment to advancing bilateral cooperation.

Cultural exchanges serve as a vital source of dynamism in China-Sweden relations. In China, IKEA's minimalist design and the Swedish philosophy of lagom have brought Nordic design concepts to Chinese consumers. In Sweden, the China Cultural Center in Stockholm has introduced Chinese traditions to local residents through activities including food festivals, film and opera weeks, and celebrations of the Dragon Boat and Mid-Autumn festivals. Growing interactions in language, arts, education and sports continue to bring the two peoples closer.

As China and Sweden mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties, bilateral relations stand at a new starting point with tremendous potential and bright prospects. The past 75 years show that as long as both sides uphold independence, mutual respect, mutual benefit and win-win cooperation, China-Sweden relations will continue to advance steadily and sustainably.

