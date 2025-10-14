Home>>
Swedish foreign minister to visit China this month
(Xinhua) 16:42, October 14, 2025
BEIJING, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- Sweden's Minister for Foreign Affairs Maria Malmer Stenergard will pay an official visit to China from October 16 to 17, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Tuesday.
Stenergard will visit China at the invitation of Wang Yi, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese foreign minister, the spokesperson said.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Swedish PM meets Chinese vice premier on deepening cooperation
- Xi, Swedish king exchange congratulations on anniversary of diplomatic ties
- Feature: Swedish table tennis legend Persson cherishes experiences in China
- Chinese VP meets board chair of Investor AB
- Interview: Swedish waste collection company commits to long-term cooperation with China, CEO says
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.