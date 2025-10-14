Swedish foreign minister to visit China this month

Xinhua) 16:42, October 14, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- Sweden's Minister for Foreign Affairs Maria Malmer Stenergard will pay an official visit to China from October 16 to 17, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Tuesday.

Stenergard will visit China at the invitation of Wang Yi, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese foreign minister, the spokesperson said.

