Interview: Swedish waste collection company commits to long-term cooperation with China, CEO says

Xinhua) 13:24, August 24, 2023

Joakim Karlsson, CEO and president of Sweden's innovative waste collection company Envac AB, explains the company's waste collection system in Stockholm, Sweden, on Aug. 21, 2023. Collaboration with China on the development of smart and sustainable cities is worth long-term commitment, the chief executive officer (CEO) and president of Sweden's innovative waste collection company Envac AB told Xinhua in a recent exclusive interview. (Xinhua/He Miao)

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- Collaboration with China on the development of smart and sustainable cities is worth long-term commitment, the chief executive officer (CEO) and president of Sweden's innovative waste collection company Envac AB told Xinhua in a recent exclusive interview.

Joakim Karlsson said he is very impressed by China's leadership in and awareness to the pursuit of green, circular and low-carbon development.

Highlighting his Chinese partners' ambition and strong drive to use smart waste collection technologies, he said it is important to walk the talk -- "from words to ambitions actions to implement this (green development) with China speed."

Envac is the inventor of a pneumatic waste collection system, which moves the procedure underground and replaces manual waste collection from individual refuse chutes, reducing waste-related heavy traffic and its carbon emissions dramatically. This technology has been adopted by many smart-cities and hospitals in China.

Looking back on years of close collaboration, the CEO said that he understood "China speed" which he was "super impressed by." "With 'China speed', you are developing and implementing (the technology) so fast," he said.

Envac, he said, is committed to maintaining its long-term presence in the Chinese market, which in 2022 contributed to about 20 percent of Envac's total global revenue.

The CEO recalled that Envac established its business in China 15 years ago, and has already collaborated on 70-odd projects in the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong. In 2022, the company saw the number of its projects in China increase by 70 percent year-on-year.

Market demand for the development of smart and sustainable cities and hospitals is growing, Karlsson said, adding that the company's ambition to contribute to the development of smart and sustainable cities ties in well with China's ecological goals.

"I strongly believe also in the healthcare segment, because this is actually our fastest growing business segment in China," he said.

Noting China's advances in 5G technology and its innovative applications, Karlsson said he expects Envac to "absolutely" benefit from China's 5G ecosystem.

"I think we are in the beginning of good opportunities," he said. "And if we increase the cooperation, it's good for everyone."

Having visited China six times, Karlsson said: "I love your history and culture, and also the way you interact with customers. We are proud to be able to contribute to China's development."

Joakim Karlsson, CEO and president of Sweden's innovative waste collection company Envac AB, poses for a photo in front of his company's waste collection system in Stockholm, Sweden, on Aug. 21, 2023.

Photo taken on Aug. 21, 2023 shows the inlets of Envac's waste collection system in Hammarby Sjostad eco-city in Stockholm, Sweden.

Joakim Karlsson, CEO and president of Sweden's innovative waste collection company Envac AB, explains the company's waste collection system during an interview in Stockholm, Sweden, on Aug. 21, 2023.

Joakim Karlsson, CEO and president of Sweden's innovative waste collection company Envac AB, poses for a photo in Stockholm, Sweden, on Aug. 21, 2023.

