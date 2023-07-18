Swedish baker serves up life lessons through her culinary craft

When Felicia Lindoff, or Lin Shuiling as she is known in Chinese, first arrived in China from Sweden in 2007, she couldn't have imagined that this different continent would be her home for the next 16 years. Now, she owns a bakery in Beijing. A lifelong baking devotee who learned the craft from her grandparents, Lindoff aims to share feelings of love and sincerity through her handmade goods. Additionally, as she delved into life's unpredictable journey, Lindoff discovered her own "true love," further cementing her deep-rooted connection to China.

