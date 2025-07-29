Swedish PM meets Chinese vice premier on deepening cooperation

Xinhua) 14:30, July 29, 2025

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson meets with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in Stockholm, Sweden, July 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Dai Tianfang)

STOCKHOLM, July 28 (Xinhua) -- Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson met with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in Stockholm on Monday, as the two countries vow to deepen cooperation and uphold free trade.

He first conveyed greetings from the Chinese leadership to Kristersson. He noted that this year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Sweden, and that Chinese President Xi Jinping and Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf exchanged congratulatory messages to mark the occasion in May.

Under the strategic guidance of the leaders of both countries, China-Sweden cooperation has continued to expand across various fields, with increasingly close economic and trade ties and broad prospects for future development, He said.

He stated that China is ready to work with Sweden to enhance communication and deepen cooperation on the basis of mutual respect, mutual trust, equality and mutual benefit. Both sides should jointly uphold multilateralism and free trade, and promote the sound and steady development of bilateral relations, He added.

He also briefed the Swedish side on request on the latest round of China-U.S. economic and trade talks.

Kristersson stated that Sweden attaches great importance to developing cooperation with China, firmly supports free trade and economic globalization, and is ready to use the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties as an opportunity to deepen pragmatic cooperation in multiple fields and work to achieve more positive outcomes in Sweden-China relations.

