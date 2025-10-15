Unveiling ceremony of Global Center for Women's Capacity Building held in Beijing
The unveiling ceremony of Global Center for Women's Capacity Building is held in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 14, 2025. The ceremony was held by the All-China Women's Federation and the China International Development Cooperation Agency on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)
Attendees are pictured during the unveiling ceremony of Global Center for Women's Capacity Building in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 14, 2025. The ceremony was held by the All-China Women's Federation and the China International Development Cooperation Agency on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
