Representatives visit Silk Street building during Global Leaders' Meeting on Women

Xinhua) 09:14, October 15, 2025

Representatives, who are in Beijing for the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women, watch a demonstration of live-streaming e-commerce while visiting the Silk Street building in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Representatives, who are in Beijing for the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women, visit the Silk Street building in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

Representatives, who are in Beijing for the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women, visit the Silk Street building in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

A representative, who is in Beijing for the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women, learns about neo-Chinese-style clothes while visiting the Silk Street building in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Representatives, who are in Beijing for the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women, learn about Beijing Embroidery while visiting the Silk Street building in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

A representative, who is in Beijing for the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women, learns about Beijing clay sculptures while visiting the Silk Street building in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Representatives, who are in Beijing for the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women, learn about haute couture garment while visiting the Silk Street building in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

Representatives, who are in Beijing for the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women, learn about a purse made of Song brocade, a type of fabric developed during the Song Dynasty, while visiting the Silk Street building in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Representatives, who are in Beijing for the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women, watch a tea art display while visiting the Silk Street building in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Representatives, who are in Beijing for the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women, visit the Silk Street building in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

Representatives, who are in Beijing for the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women, learn about Beijing Embroidery while visiting the Silk Street building in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Representatives, who are in Beijing for the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women, visit the Silk Street building in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

Representatives, who are in Beijing for the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women, learn about cultural and creative products while visiting the Silk Street building in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)