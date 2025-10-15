In pics: exhibition showcasing China's progress in digital and intelligent empowerment for women and girls in Beijing

A guest from Algeria dances with performers of Dong ethnic group during an exhibition showcasing China's progress in digital and intelligent empowerment for women and girls, in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 14, 2025. The exhibition was opened on Tuesday as a side event of the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

A woman visits an exhibition showcasing China's progress in digital and intelligent empowerment for women and girls, in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 14, 2025. The exhibition was opened on Tuesday as a side event of the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

A guest from Tanzania visits an exhibition showcasing China's progress in digital and intelligent empowerment for women and girls, in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 14, 2025. The exhibition was opened on Tuesday as a side event of the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

A guest from Belarus talks with performers of Dong ethnic group during an exhibition showcasing China's progress in digital and intelligent empowerment for women and girls, in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 14, 2025. The exhibition was opened on Tuesday as a side event of the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

A guest from Botswana tries Chinese embroidery at an exhibition showcasing China's progress in digital and intelligent empowerment for women and girls, in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 14, 2025. The exhibition was opened on Tuesday as a side event of the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

Guests interact with performers of Dong ethnic group during an exhibition showcasing China's progress in digital and intelligent empowerment for women and girls, in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 14, 2025. The exhibition was opened on Tuesday as a side event of the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

Guests from Tanzania and Ethiopia dance with performers of Dong ethnic group during an exhibition showcasing China's progress in digital and intelligent empowerment for women and girls, in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 14, 2025. The exhibition was opened on Tuesday as a side event of the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

A visitor takes photos of an AI interactive screen during an exhibition showcasing China's progress in digital and intelligent empowerment for women and girls, in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 14, 2025. The exhibition was opened on Tuesday as a side event of the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

A guest from Ethiopia tries Chinese embroidery during an exhibition showcasing China's progress in digital and intelligent empowerment for women and girls, in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 14, 2025. The exhibition was opened on Tuesday as a side event of the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Girls sing a song during an exhibition showcasing China's progress in digital and intelligent empowerment for women and girls, in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 14, 2025. The exhibition was opened on Tuesday as a side event of the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

A visitor fetches a cup of coffee made by a robot during an exhibition showcasing China's progress in digital and intelligent empowerment for women and girls, in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 14, 2025. The exhibition was opened on Tuesday as a side event of the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

Spring Bud Project girls Li Qinhan and Ma Xingyan (R) display their work during an exhibition showcasing China's progress in digital and intelligent empowerment for women and girls, in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 14, 2025. The exhibition was opened on Tuesday as a side event of the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

