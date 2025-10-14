Vlog: International voices on women's development in China

The Global Leaders' Meeting on Women is being held in Beijing from Oct. 13 to 14, 2025.

The meeting has gathered heads of state, government leaders, parliamentary leaders, deputy prime ministers, ministerial officials, leaders of international organizations, and friendly personnel from various continents.

When it comes to "China" and "women", what key words come to your mind? Follow journalist from People's Daily Online to find the answer.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)