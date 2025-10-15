Global Leaders' Meeting on Women concludes in Beijing

08:14, October 15, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- The Global Leaders' Meeting on Women concluded in Beijing on Monday afternoon, with Chinese State Councilor and All-China Women's Federation President Shen Yiqin and UN Under-Secretary-General and UN Women Executive Director Sima Bahous attending and delivering speeches.

Shen said that the five practical measures announced by China to support global women's advancement have demonstrated the country's sense of responsibility as a major nation and received wide acclaim and positive responses from participants.

China stands ready to work with other countries to translate the proposals and the consensus reached at the meeting into concrete actions, helping more women realize their dreams and achieve success, she added.

Bahous praised China's remarkable progress in advancing women's development and its major contribution to women's development worldwide, and urged other countries to draw on China's valuable experience in this field.

About 800 delegates from over 110 countries and international organizations attended the closing ceremony, with a chair's statement released.

Leaders and representatives from 46 countries and international organizations shared their ideas during a plenary session held ahead of the closing ceremony, calling the event a new milestone in the history of the international women's movement and pledging to take concrete actions to accelerate women's all-round development.

This photo taken on Oct. 13, 2025 shows a scene at the closing ceremony of the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women, in Beijing, capital of China. The Global Leaders' Meeting on Women concluded in Beijing on Monday afternoon. About 800 delegates from over 110 countries and international organizations attended the closing ceremony. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

