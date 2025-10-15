Representatives visit social service center for women and children in Beijing
A representative, who is in Beijing for the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women, take images of a pre-employment training program for women at a social service center for women and children in Shunyi District in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
A representative, who is in Beijing for the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women, dances with dancing enthusiasts at a social service center for women and children in Shunyi District in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
Representatives, who are in Beijing for the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women, learn about an AI-powered psychological counseling device at a social service center for women and children in Shunyi District in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
Representatives, who are in Beijing for the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women, try VR devices at a social service center for women and children in Shunyi District in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
Representatives, who are in Beijing for the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women, try VR devices at a social service center for women and children in Shunyi District in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
Representatives, who are in Beijing for the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women, visit a livestreaming studio at a social service center for women and children in Shunyi District in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
Representatives, who are in Beijing for the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women, learn about pre-employment training programs for women at a social service center for women and children in Shunyi District in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
Representatives, who are in Beijing for the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women, learn about a pre-employment training program for women at a social service center for women and children in Shunyi District in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
Representatives, who are in Beijing for the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women, visit a social service center for women and children in Shunyi District in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
Representatives, who are in Beijing for the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women, watch a Peking Opera performance at a social service center for women and children in Shunyi District in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
A representative, who is in Beijing for the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women, looks at a handmade toy in the shape of Nezha (a popular figure in Chinese myth) at a social service center for women and children in Shunyi District in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
Representatives, who are in Beijing for the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women, visit a rights-safeguarding service center at a social service center for women and children in Shunyi District in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
A representative, who is in Beijing for the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women, experiences handicrafts listed as intangible cultural heritage at a social service center for women and children in Shunyi District in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
A representative, who is in Beijing for the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women, makes handiwork with children at a social service center for women and children in Shunyi District in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
