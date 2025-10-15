Peng Liyuan visits exhibition on digital, intelligent empowerment for women, girls

Xinhua) 09:04, October 15, 2025

Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping and a UNESCO special envoy for the advancement of girls' and women's education, addresses an exhibition showcasing China's progress in digital and intelligent empowerment for women and girls in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 14, 2025. The exhibition was opened on Tuesday as a side event of the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women. Peng and UN Under-Secretary-General and UN Women Executive Director Sima Bahous addressed the event. Spouses of foreign leaders, and heads of women's organizations also attended the event. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

BEIJING, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, and UN Under-Secretary-General and UN Women Executive Director Sima Bahous on Tuesday visited an exhibition in Beijing showcasing China's progress in digital and intelligent empowerment for women and girls.

The exhibition was opened on Tuesday as a side event of the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women.

As technology races ahead, new-generation information technologies have become a new engine for women and girls to pursue their dreams, said Peng, adding that China's push to develop digital and intelligent technologies is reshaping the lifestyles of women and girls, creating broader development opportunities for them in the era of digital intelligence.

Peng, a UNESCO special envoy for the advancement of girls' and women's education, said that she looks forward to working together with everyone to usher in a future full of opportunities in the era of digital intelligence and to elevate the global advancement of women.

Bahous highly commended China's remarkable achievements in bridging the digital gender gap, promoting all-round development of women, and protecting women's rights and interests.

Bahous called on the international community to work together to empower women and girls to achieve all-round development in the era of digital intelligence.

Peng, together with domestic and international guests, toured the exhibition, and watched a smart cloud classroom, Spring Bud Project girls demonstrating robot-operated Rubik's Cube solving, and traditional culture shows, among other displays.

Spouses of foreign leaders, and heads of women's organizations also attended the event.

