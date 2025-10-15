Foreign delegates praise service hub

10:29, October 15, 2025 By Chen Meiling and Wang Songsong ( China Daily

Delegates participating in the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women visit the Shunyi District Women and Children's Social Service Center in Beijing on Tuesday. WANG JING/CHINA DAILY

Foreign delegates attending the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women visited a women and children's service center in Beijing on Tuesday, where they praised China's efforts to provide legal, psychological and social support for families in need.

The delegates toured the Shunyi District Women and Children's Social Service Center, which offers free legal aid, counseling, vocational training and cultural activities. The center also helps resolve family disputes and provides resources for those facing domestic challenges.

According to the Beijing Women's Federation, residents can seek help in person, by mail or by calling the 12338 hotline, which connects cases directly to relevant government departments. The center has assisted with issues such as securing relief funds for an injured woman and mediating disputes over child support and elder care.

A visitation room allows non-custodial parents to meet their children after divorce in a supportive environment, with psychologists and social workers on hand to ensure calm, constructive interaction.

In the psychological care room, trained counselors offer free one-on-one and group sessions to help alleviate emotional stress. The facility combines traditional stress relieving activities such as sandplay therapy with the use of modern psychological testing equipment.

Jennifer Feller Enriquez, director-general for Human Rights and Democracy of Mexico's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said she was most impressed by the center's range of services.

"We have some similar centers in Mexico, but not with such a great array of aspects like the mediation part, which is very important in solving family conflicts," she said.

Catherine Launa, minister for women, youth, children and family affairs of the Solomon Islands, called the visit an "eye-opening" experience. She said she was impressed by how the government ensures that women and children are not left unsupported.

"I see that in a lot of countries women have to support themselves, and there's usually no resources to help them or even to bring up children if the fathers leave the family," she said. "Children from broken families become victims and can be a problem in society if they are not looked after, so I think by having a system like we have here will give a lot of hope for the youth and mothers, too, and is what other countries can learn from."

Zainab Ibrahim Bello, deputy national women leader of the All Progressives Congress, the ruling party of Nigeria, said she was particularly impressed by the 12338 hotline, where women or children in need can call and be immediately referred to the relevant department.

Peaceful families contribute to a peaceful society that is easy to develop, she added.

Fang Yan, senior partner at Jincheng Tongda & Neal law firm and a participant in the meeting, said Chinese women have become increasingly empowered and aware of their rights in recent years.

"This progress is firmly rooted in a robust legal foundation," she said.

